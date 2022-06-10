1 person killed, another seriously injured after tractor-trailer collides with SUV in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in the 100 block of Yorktown Road Friday morning.

Just before noon, Newport News Police officers responded to a report of a crash in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim who died at the scene. Another person was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The victim's identities are unknown at this time.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Yorktown Road when it collided with the SUV, which was traveling southbound at a high speed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Yorktown Road between Jefferson Avenue and Chelsea Place was closed while police investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

