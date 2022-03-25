Watch
News

Actions

1 person killed in Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VB 5500 Baccalaureate Drive townhouse fire (March 24) 2
News 3 photographer Justin Fleenor
VB 5500 Baccalaureate Drive townhouse fire (March 24) 2
VB 5500 Baccalaureate Drive townhouse fire (March 24)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 20:56:53-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials say one pet was also killed in the incident.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, as well as officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department, are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to get more information. The fire happened in a community of townhomes called Campus East, right by the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

Virginia Beach Animal Control is also on scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home