1 person killed in Virginia Beach townhouse fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One person has died after a townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials say one pet was also killed in the incident.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, as well as officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department, are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

News 3 has a crew on scene and is working to get more information. The fire happened in a community of townhomes called Campus East, right by the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

Virginia Beach Animal Control is also on scene.

WORKING FIRE- Crews responding to 5500 Blk Baccalaureate Drive. Campus East Section. pic.twitter.com/36ZxuMd0Zj — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) March 24, 2022

