10 children left with minor injuries after Portsmouth Public Schools bus involved in crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Ten children were injured after a Portsmouth Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to Lauren Nolasco from PPS, a bus heading to Churchland Middle School and a private vehicle collided in the 400 block of River Shore Road.

Authorities received a call on the incident at 7:42 a.m.

Thirty-six students were on board at the time of the incident. The ten children who reported having minor injuries are being evaluated.

All of the students' parents have been notified about the incident.

This is a developing story.