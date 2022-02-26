Watch
10 displaced after a fire in Sewells Road in Norfolk

Posted at 5:19 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 17:19:48-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Ten people are displaced after a fire in Norfolk Friday night.

Crews responded to Sewells Point around 7 p.m., to a two-story aparmtent complex fire.

When they arrived they found smoke showing and began an interior attack. They found and rescued one dog and used the pet oxygen mask to render treatment to the pet. Officials say he/she is doing well.

There were no injuries, but seven families were displaced, equaling a total of 10 occupants. Red Cross is assisting two families.

The incident is still listed as under investigation at this time

