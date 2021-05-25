10 residents displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that displaced ten people.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a fire in the 3400 block of Wellington Street after being notified at 1:55 p.m., that the A/C unit was on fire.

All occupants quickly evacuated and when officials arrived they found heavy smoke and flames.

Officials say there was significant fire damage caused to the back of the house, and there was what appeared to be a small apartment that also received damage. The siding on that building was all melted from the fire.

Firefighters say there were 10 occupants displaced as a result of the fire, including six children. Red Cross is currently assisting them.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but one firefighter was evaluated at the scene and then released back to duty with no treatment.

