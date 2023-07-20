10-year-old boy survives being hit by two cars in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy is alive after being hit by two cars in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

On Wednesday, July 19, the boy tried to cross the street with his mother and sibling, according to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department. When his mom and sibling stopped at the center turn lane to wait for traffic, the boy continued into oncoming cars.

A Chevrolet SUV hit him first, according to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department. He landed in front of a Toyota SUV, which hit him but was able to brake before completely running him over.

The boy was thought to be suffering from severe injuries, said the Kill Devil Hills Police Department. But an evaluation at the Outer Banks Hospital proved that road rash and a couple of broken teeth seemed to be the extent of the child’s injuries.

"The Department hopes this incident will serve as a cautionary tale and would like to remind the public that pedestrians should always cross the bypass at traffic signals where there are designated crosswalks," said a press release from the Kill Devil Hills Police Department. "But for an extraordinary amount of luck and the quick reactions of other drivers, this story could have had a very different ending."