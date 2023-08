VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Samir Graham.

Samir was last seen on Monday, August 7, near Bonney Road and Breccia Lane, according to police. He was wearing a green Nike shirt, black Nike shorts and a black Nike baseball hat when he left his home.

Samir is about 5' tall and 85 pounds, according to the VBPD. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or a Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-8490.