100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby reported missing

HAMPTON, Va. - It's been 100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

His father, Cory Bigsby, reported the boy missing on January 31. According to police, around 9 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Ranalet Drive for a missing juvenile. When they arrived at the scene, they spoke with Codi's father, who said he was last seen in his home.

Police describe Codi as a 4-year-old boy who is approximately 3' tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

For months, volunteers have continued to search the Hampton Roads area for any signs of Codi.

Lanae Holmes, an advocate with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the community needs to band together and support one another, as well as continue to share and post pictures of the missing four-year-old.

Hampton Police Division Hampton Police released this most recent photo of Codi Bigsby, taken in June 2021

“Photos for us are a major point to keep that child’s memory in the forefront of everyone’s mind, reminding them to keep looking out for that little one,” Holmes said.

News 3

News 3 has continuously checked in with Hampton Police about the case. They have responded that it's an ongoing investigation.

If you think you may have seen Codi or know anything related to the investigation, you are asked to call Hampton Police.

