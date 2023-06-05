100 deadliest days: Yorktown mother shares danger after losing son in crash

YORKTOWN, Va. — Heading into the summer months, the 100 deadliest days for teens is now underway.

According to AAA, about a third of deadly crashes involve teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The dangers for young people behind the wheel is something Tammy Gweedo-Mcgee knows all too well.

A memorial still lies near this roadway in Yorktown, 4 years later, to remember Connor Gweedo.

"It's a daily struggle and I suspect it will be that way for the rest of my life," said Tammy Gweedo-Mcgee, who lost her son in a reckless driving crash.

The pain of losing a child will never go away for Tammy. Her son was a star athlete at Tabb High School in Yorktown and was passionate about soccer and track.

But the night of October 26, 2019, took a turn for the worse.

"Homecoming for us was anything but a pleasant evening in 2019," said Mcgee.

After the homecoming dance, her son got into a car with two friends as they headed to an after party, driving east on Yorktown road.

"When they hit that curve he lost control and ran off the road. Hit a tree, flipped the car, and hit all three of them," said Mcgee. "It's very unfortunate that he had to lose his life in such a needless and preventable way."

The investigation by Virginia State Police revealed the 16-year-old driver was unlicensed, speeding and driving a high-performance car. According to AAA, traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teens ages 16 to 19.

"With 100 deadliest days that start from memorial day to labor day is when we will lose the highest number of teenagers here in the U.S and certainly here in Hampton Roads," said Mcgee.

We know that anything can happen when you sit behind the wheel, but now that school is letting out teens will spend more time driving on the road, and often at odd hours of the day and night according to AAA. Mcgee says that one bad decision 4 years ago is still impacting her family today.

"If telling our tragedy will help save another life that’s what I’m going to do," said Mcgee.

AAA is urging parents to model safe driving behavior and be involved in their teens learning process. They also suggests it’s 25 hour online driving course to help reduce a teen’s risk behind the wheel.

AAA suggests the following tips for parents: