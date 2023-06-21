Watch Now
100+ horses rescued from farm in Shenandoah Co., Virginia

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 21, 2023
AFTON, Va. (WSET) — More than 100 horses were rescued from poor living conditions at a farm in Shenandoah County.

Authorities in Mount Jackson say they responded to a complaint on Thursday, June 15.

Deputies say they found a number of severely malnourished horses at the farm, including some with visible hip bones and ribs. Officials also say there were insufficient amounts of food.

Dozens of horses are now on the road to recovery at a rescue farm in Afton. Other rescue organizations and volunteers have also stepped up to help the recovering horses.

It's currently unclear if the original owners are facing charges related to the situation.

