100 Norfolk Public Schools families will receive 1 year of free internet service

NORFOLK, Va. - 100 Norfolk Public Schools families will now have one less thing to worry about this school year.

Savvas Learning Company, EveryoneOn, and Cox announced that 100 NPS families will receive Connect2Compete internet service for one year for free. This donation to NPS comes right as students gear up to return to school.

Connect2Compete is Cox’s digital inclusion program that provides internet for low-income families with a K-12 child participating in a government-assisted program.

According to Common Sense Media, a third of American students don’t have adequate internet access to support learning.

The National Retail Federation says parents are also expected to spend as much as 32% more for back-to-school supplies this year.

“Every child deserves a quality education,” said Margaret-Hunter Wade public relations director for Cox. “We all have a role to play in bridging the digital divide and we’re proud to partner with EveryoneOn and Savvas Learning Company to make this connection possible.”

This donation is part of the #SavvasThanks campaign for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021.

