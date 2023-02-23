11 hurt in charter bus rollover crash that closed I-85 south in Dinwiddie, troopers say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Eleven people were hurt in a bus crash that closed Interstate 85 south in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a small charter bus that ran off in the interstate and overturned just after 11:15 a.m., Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said.

"All 10 passengers and the driver are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash," Geller wrote. "At least two people were flown from the scene for treatment of serious injuries."

WTVR

The crash closed all of the interstate's southbound lanes at Route 40/Doyle Boulevard (mile marker 43) and traffic was diverted to Exit 48, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and plan for delays.

Traffic was backed up more than two miles as of about 2:50 p.m.. But all lanes had reopened by about 3:40 p.m. and the scene was clear, according to officials.

WTVR

Troopers said the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team was on the scene to aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.