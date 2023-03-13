11-year-old charged in Norfolk shooting that left 1 teen hospitalized: Police

NORFOLK, Va. – An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a shooting in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say they were made aware of the incident on Sunday, March 12 just after 6 p.m. Officers were then sent to the scene, located in the 400 block of Nicholson Street, according to the department.

Upon arrival, the department says officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound and took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is currently in critical condition, according to authorities.

An 11-year-old male who was at the scene was taken into custody, according to police. The department says he’s been charged with the following: malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Any motives or additional details surrounding the incident have not been released yet.

