118 people displaced after major water leak at Suffolk apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. - More than 100 people will seek temporary shelter after a major water leak at the Suffolk Tower Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units are on scene at the apartment complex, which is located in the 180 block of N. Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Dispatchers received the call about the incident at 12:13 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined that there was a major water leak on the fifth floor of the apartment building, which then affected the floors below and the basement. Due to the major leak, electrical hazards associated with the incident have also been identified.

Officials say the leak has been secured.

According to building officials, the apartment includes 50 occupied units, and a total of 118 people will be evacuated and temporarily displaced as a result of the incident.

Suffolk firefighters and medics are helping non-ambulatory people with the evacuation process.

Suffolk Public Utilities, Suffolk Planning & Community Development, and Dominion Energy also responded to the scene.

The Suffolk Office of Emergency Management will be coordinating the opening of the Emergency Shelter at King’s Fork High School, located at 351 Kings Fork Road, to help displaced residents starting at 5 p.m. Residents or family members of the building occupants can contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 923-2350, option 8, for further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.