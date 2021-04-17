12 units damaged in Hampton condominium fire; 2 adults rescued, several animals missing

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-story, multi-family condominium fire early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire was called in at 12:58 a.m. Fire crews responded to 120 Atlantic Avenue, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the three-story complex.

A total of 12 units in the complex sustained a combination of smoke, fire and water damage. Six units are a total loss and three others are severely damaged.

Two adults were rescued from the second floor. No injuries were reported to any occupants or firefighters, but one dog and two cats are unaccounted for.

Fire efforts were made more difficult by the partial collapse of the third floor condominium, firefighters said.

The Red Cross is assisting multiple homeowners, and the fire's cause remains under investigation.