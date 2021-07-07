12-year-old boy seriously injured after accidentally being shot by 8-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by an 8-year-old boy Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, Suffolk Police determined that the 8-year-old got an adult’s gun from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old.

After Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the pre-teen medical assessment and treatment, the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation. Though police say his injuries are serious, they're believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are currently interviewing the 8-year-old.

This incident, which comes amid an uptick in gun violence across Hampton Roads, is still under investigation.

