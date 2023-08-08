12-year-old girl missing from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Chasidy Cross was last seen around 11 p.m. near the 200 Block of Dale Drive on Aug. 7, according to the PPD. She was wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, colorful socks and leopard print slides sandals.

Chasidy was reported as a runaway, according to police. She is about 5'3" and 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about Chasidy should contact the Portsmouth Investigative Bureau at 757-393-8536. Make an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or at portscrimeline.com.If a crime line caller's tip leads to an arrest or recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.

“In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.”