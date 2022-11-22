13-year-old charged after bomb threat at Warwick High School was determined a hoax

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat at a high school turned out to be a hoax.

On October 28, around 11:45 a.m., Warwick High School received a call from an unknown person reporting an explosive device inside the school.

Evacuation procedures quickly began and staff called the police and fire department.

Crews immediately responded and did a thorough search, leading them to determine the call was a hoax.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office opened a criminal investigation to determine the identity of the caller.

On November 18, a 13-year-old was charged. The teen was charged with a one count of 18.2-83, “Threats to bomb,” and one count of 18.2-427, “use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, or by other means.” Police say the juvenile was released to the custody of their parents, pending the court case.

"The Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to doing our part to ensure safe learning environments for our City’s students and educators. We take very seriously the impact these incidents have on our youth and teachers alike and intend to hold accountable those responsible for disrupting our City’s schools through these types of malicious actions," the press release states.