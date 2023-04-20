13-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Ahoskie, N.C.

AHOSKIE, N.C. — A 13-year-old in Ahoskie, North Carolina is in critical condition after he was shot, according to police.

On Thursday, April 20 around 12:14 a.m., Ahoskie Police officers say they heard gunshots near South Catherine Creek Road. Dispatch told officers that a person and a home on Roberts Street had been shot. Officers then headed that way and secured the crime scene at the house.

Police were told that a 13-year-old was shot. He was taken to the hospital by his family and is currently in critical condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family during this tragic time. I want to thank the members of my staff as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case,” Chief James Asbell with the Ahoskie Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the department at 252-332-5011.

