13-year-old student arrested for reports of making threats of violence in Gloucester school

GLOUCESTER, Va. - A 13-year-old student was arrested Thursday for reports of making threats of school violence in Gloucester.

School resource officers notified Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office investigators that a student who had been suspended from Page Middle School made multiple threats of violence targeting others in school.

They say these threats were made via social media and disseminated to a group of students along with images of weapons and other photographs that they say were intended to place students in fear.

Officials immediately began to interview students and collect evidence. They identified the student who disseminated the threats and he was then located at his home. When officers responded to the home, they placed a 13-year-old boy in custody.

His parents were contacted at the scene.

The juvenile has been charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property and use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airway. The student was placed in detention at the Merrimac Center pending court proceedings.

