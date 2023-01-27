13th Virginia Beach Winter Wildlife Festival begins this weekend

The 2023 Winter Wildlife Festival is kicking off this weekend. It runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5, offering dozens of programs and activities.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation said winter is a unique time to experience the different kinds of wildlife that call our coastal environment home.

Participants can learn about everything from waterfowl to seals to terrapins.

There's a wide variety of activities, including workshops, keynote speakers, excursions and a photo contest.

Here's a full list of what to expect: