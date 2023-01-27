Watch Now
13th Virginia Beach Winter Wildlife Festival begins this weekend

James Hill
Photo taken at the Pleasure Point House Natural Area.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 27, 2023
The 2023 Winter Wildlife Festival is kicking off this weekend. It runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5, offering dozens of programs and activities.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation said winter is a unique time to experience the different kinds of wildlife that call our coastal environment home.

Participants can learn about everything from waterfowl to seals to terrapins.

There's a wide variety of activities, including workshops, keynote speakers, excursions and a photo contest.

Here's a full list of what to expect:


