14 people killed in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during 2021 Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia State Police say that 14 people died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend.

According to police, of the 14 people killed, two were riding on motorcycles and eight were not wearing a seatbelt.

The fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Richmond and Virginia Beach, and the counties of Botetourt, Bedford, Northampton, Cumberland, Chesterfield, Prince George, Tazewell, Amherst, Fairfax and Albemarle. The two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city of Virginia Beach and Tazewell County.

During the same statistical counting period in 2020, traffic crashes on Virginia highways resulted in eight deaths.

"I understand that most Virginians have been driving less in the past year. They may be feeling a bit green in the driver seat and their patience may be a bit short,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “But the rules of the road haven’t changed and safety on the roadways should be of paramount concern to everyone. This holiday weekend, as well as the entire year so far, have seen far too many people lose their lives on Virginia’s highways.”

In addition, Virginia troopers cited 5,553 speeders, 1,818 reckless drivers and 79 impaired drivers during the annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign, which ran between May 24 and May 31. 740 individuals were cited for seat belt violations, and 281 felony arrests were made.