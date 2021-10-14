14 thousand pounds of Ground Turkey recalled after contamination by blue plastic

WASHINGTON, - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that over 14 thousands pounds of ground turkey from Butterball, LLC, a Mount Olive, N.C. establishment is being recalled.

The recall comes after the company and FSIS has become aware of the issue from multiple customer complaints.

Customers complaints reported pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey produced by Est. 7345.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Those items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

As of October 14, 2021, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.