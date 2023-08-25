14-year-old arrested in shooting death of friend: Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting death of his friend earlier this month, according to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, deptuies responded to the 700 block of Firetower Road in Elizabeth City where they found a 15-year-old boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to the press release.

The victim and his 14-year-old friend were handling the guns when he was shot, according to the release.

Emergency medical services attempted life saving measures and transported the injured boy to Norfolk Sentara Hospital, the sheriff's office said, but the boy succumbed to his injuries a few days later on Aug. 12.

On Thursday, Aug. 24 officers arrested the 14-year-old boy and charged him with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor. One of the misdemeanor counts of possession is related to the shooting on Aug. 9; the additional six charges are related to other events discovered during the investigation.

On Friday, investigators also issued warrants for the 14-year-old's grandparents, the sheriff's office said. Rebecca Ann Scialabba, 58, and Johnny Miles Scialabba Sr., 58, are each wanted for one count of felony obstruction of justice and one misdemeanor count of storage of firearms to protect minors.

The sheriff's office said the grandparents told them they will surrender to authorities on Friday.