14-year-old boy brought to hospital after Hampton shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Hampton early Monday morning.

According to police, at about 3:52 a.m., dispatch received a call in reference to shots fired in the first block of Andros Isle. Before officers arrived, a 14-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that the boy was struck by gunfire while in a parking lot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

