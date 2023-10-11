14-year-old charged in connection to Chesapeake middle school bomb threats: Fire Marshals

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Marshals charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to bomb threats to Indian River Middle School earlier in the year.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said in a release that the threats were communicated to the school on April 20, 2023.

The boy is a student of W.E. Waters Middle School in Portsmouth and will face a class 1 misdemeanor charge of threat to bomb since he is under 15-years-old, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says it is important that parents talk to students about the seriousness of communicating threats because they "are very disruptive to schools and will be investigated thoroughly."