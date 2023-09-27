14-year-old hit by truck has 'non-life-threatening' injuries: Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police said they believe a 14-year-old who was hit by car has non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., Public Safety Communications was called about a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2100 block of Cunningham Drive, according to HPD. They found a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle and transported her to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim was crossing north-bound on Cunningham Drive—not at a designated crosswalk—when a Nissan pick-up truck going west-bound hit her.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and was cooperative, according to HPD.