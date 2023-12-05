14-year-old missing, police searching for him in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

On Sunday, December 3, at around 7 p.m., Isaiah Christopher Amos, 14, left his residence in the Pughsville neighborhood of Suffolk, according to police.

Amos left by bicycle, a black and orange Trek brand bike, police detailed. He does not have a cell phone in his possession.

Amos was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, white shoes, and an orange, blue and white Fila brand jacket with his name “Isaiah” inscribed on the front left side of the jacket.

Police say he is 6’ tall and 125 pounds.

If you see Amos, had contact with Amos, or have any further information, you are asked contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at (757)-923-2350.