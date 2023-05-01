14-year-old student at Lakeland High in Suffolk taken in custody after bringing ‘toy gun’ to school

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student has been taken into custody after bringing a “toy” gun to Lakeland High School, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Police say they received a call about the incident just after 10 a.m. on Monday, May 1. Police went to the school after Suffolk Public School administrators alerted them about a student “believed to be in possession of a weapon” on school grounds.

After police placed the school on lockdown and searched the campus, they found the student and searched him, according to the department. Police say he was in possession of “a soft gel ‘toy’ plastic gun.”

The student, a 14-year-old male, was then taken into custody, according to police. No injuries were reported, and the department says the building was given the “all-clear” just before 11 a.m. Suffolk Police remained on campus for the rest of the day to provide “enhanced security.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

