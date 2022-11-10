Sheriff: 14-year-old wanted for shooting at Northampton County deputy

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Northampton County said they're looking for a 14-year-old who's facing multiple charges, stemming from an incident where shots were fired toward a deputy.

It all happened on July 30, when the sheriff's office said a deputy was conducting patrols in the Bayview area after several reported drive-by shootings earlier in the month.

Around 2:30 a.m., the deputy came into contact with a vehicle in the Cheriton area. When the vehicle stopped near a convenience store, everyone in the car got out and started shooting at the deputy, the sheriff's office said. The deputy was not hurt, but their vehicle was shot multiple times.

Deputies eventually recovered the vehicle the suspects were in; it had been stolen on July 27 from the Exmore area.

"We all have to be concerned about the safety of the citizens and our law enforcement officers. With the assistance of many other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, our staff will be working to apprehend the individuals involved," said Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty.

Fourteen-year-old Jamarion Javion-Steven Lafferty is wanted on multiple charges in relation to the incident, including attempted murder and attempted murder by a mob, according to the sheriff's office. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has a tattoo on the inside of his right arm. His last known address was 30515 Hickory Lane #6 in Princess Anne, Maryland. That was from Sept. 2021.

Anyone who sees Lafferty is asked to call police. Any information that leads to an arrest in the case could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.



