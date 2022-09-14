14-year-old York student charged with threats to bomb school, harm a staff member

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A 14-year-old was charged with Threats to Bomb a School and Threats to do Bodily Harm to a staff member in York County.

Deputies charged the Bruton High School student on September 13, 2022.

“This is an opportunity for us to remember our words have meaning and we cannot and will not dismiss reported threats as pranks, jokes, or lapses in judgment,” the York County School Division said as a reminder in a release.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County School Division assures the public that they take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly.