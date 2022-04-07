15 displaced following early morning apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – 13 adults and two children have been displaced as a result of a early morning apartment fire that broke out in Chesapeake.

Portsmouth Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an apartment fire on the 100 block of Dahlgren Avenue in the Cradock section of the city at approximately 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue units, Chesapeake Fire, and Navy Region Fire were dispatched to the fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene within a couple of minutes to a two-story 8-unit apartment building with heavy fire and smoke emitting from the second floor.

According to Police, crews made an aggressive attack on the fire. Additional fire units were dispatched to the scene to assist with fire suppression efforts. The large volume of fire heavily damaged the structure and burned through the roof.

There were no injuries to report.

The fire displaced thirteen adults and two children, and Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced occupants.

Authorities said the fire was under control by just around 3:30 a.m.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.