NORFOLK, Va. - Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the incident happened at Morwin Street and Baychester Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.