15-year-old injured in early morning Newport News shooting on Purlieu Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on September 24.

Around 12:44 a.m., officials responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.

That's where officers say they found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information to release.

Stay with News 3 for updates.