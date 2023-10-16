Teen sentenced after killing man in Gloucester Co. shooting at New Year's party

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A teen has been sentenced in the death of 20-year-old Tyler Heywood, who was shot during a New Year's Day party.

Corbin Chase Winnington, who was 15-years-old a the time of the shooting, has been charged with 10-years active sentence for involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts of unlawful wounding, shooting/stab/wounding charge.

Winnington will serve his time in the Department of Juvenile Justice until he turns 21. He will then spend the remainder of his time in the Department of Corrections.

On New Year's Day, police responded to the 7800 block of Guinea Road where they found Heywood deceased on scene and another man with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, January 2, Heywood's aunt confirmed that he lost his life at a New Year's Eve party.

Family of victim Tyler Heywood, victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting.

“He’s a very inspirational young man,” said Heywood’s aunt Denise, who only wanted to use her first name. “He loved, loved his family, his friends. A hardworking young man with very good heart."

Monique Donner, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Gloucester County, stated after the convictions, "This was a situation where someone tragically died unnecessarily. We are pleased with the sentence of the judge, although nothing will bring back Tyler Heywood, we hope his family has some peace and they can start to move forward."

Emily Munn, defense counsel for Corbin Winnington, stated that "This is a tragic case all around, and Corbin expressed his deepest remorse when he addressed the court today. Mr. Ware and I are extremely grateful that the port saw fit to sentence our client to a juvenile sentence, because we believe children deserve to be treated differently than adults in the criminal justice system . Corbin has shown his potential for improvement since he was arrested, and we are confident he will continue to do so as he receives services from the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice."