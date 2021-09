NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on September 25.

Police said the incident happened in the 700 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.

When Officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, according to police.

There is no further information at this time.