VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach that impacted 16 units.

The two-alarm fire started was called just before 5:40 p.m. Thursday at the Indian Lakes Apartments complex in the 5300 block of Yellow Knife Court. It's off Indian River Road in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach.

16 apartments go up in flames off Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story attic. The fire quickly spread to other units.

It's unknown how many people are displaced right now, but officials said eight pets had to be rescued including three dogs, two cats and two birds.

Virginia Beach Fire Department 16 units at Indian Lakes Apartments were impacted when a fire broke out on March 23, 2023. There were no injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the impacted residents to secure housing.

No people or pets were injured.

The fire was marked out at 7:44 p.m.