Watch Now
News

Actions

16 patients from Peyton Manning Children's hospital pull plane

IMG_7753.JPG
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
IMG_7753.JPG
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 10:52:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — 16 patients from Peyton Manning Children's Hospital showed off their strength today as they pulled a 24-ton plane 15 feet.

This marks the 11th annual Republic Airways Plane Pull, an event that honors Tyler Frenzel of Carmel, Indiana, an Ascension St. Vincent patient who battled leukemia and passed away at the age of 9 in 2004.

Tyler Poker sharpened photo - Oct. 2004 copy.JPG
Tyler Frenzel of Carmel, Indiana, an Ascension St. Vincent patient who battled leukemia and passed away at the age of 9 in 2004.

The Frenzel family continues to honor Tyler by donating to pediatric patients in Indiana through the Plane Pull.

“Oh it was amazing. I had a very very fun time pulling it, especially because I think it weighs 5 tons or more," said Tony Dingle, age 10 from Fishers.

IMG_7760.JPG

Dingle has a rare kidney disease, according to the hospital. He said he felt strong pulling the plane along with other kids who were once very sick.

“It felt so cool. Especially one kid was in a wheelchair and seeing him in action was the most magnificent thing I've seen in my life," said Tony.

IMG_7733.JPG
The Republic Airways airplane is 24-tons and 15 feet.

All funds from the Plane Pull will go towards the Women and Children’s Tower, an expansion of maternal, infant, and pediatric care in Indiana. According to the hospital, the Republic Airways Plane Pull donated $100,000 to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital last year.

“We had 16 children here today who have all been treated at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at some point in their lives. Some of them weren’t able to walk, some of them weren’t able to breathe, but they’re all here today showing unity and strength and honoring Tyler’s memory to pull this airplane,” said Meg Zakrzewski, Vice President at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

For more information about the Republic Airways Plane Pull, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV