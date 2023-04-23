16 patients from Peyton Manning Children's hospital pull plane

INDIANAPOLIS — 16 patients from Peyton Manning Children's Hospital showed off their strength today as they pulled a 24-ton plane 15 feet.

This marks the 11th annual Republic Airways Plane Pull, an event that honors Tyler Frenzel of Carmel, Indiana, an Ascension St. Vincent patient who battled leukemia and passed away at the age of 9 in 2004.

The Frenzel family continues to honor Tyler by donating to pediatric patients in Indiana through the Plane Pull.

“Oh it was amazing. I had a very very fun time pulling it, especially because I think it weighs 5 tons or more," said Tony Dingle, age 10 from Fishers.

Dingle has a rare kidney disease, according to the hospital. He said he felt strong pulling the plane along with other kids who were once very sick.

“It felt so cool. Especially one kid was in a wheelchair and seeing him in action was the most magnificent thing I've seen in my life," said Tony.

All funds from the Plane Pull will go towards the Women and Children’s Tower, an expansion of maternal, infant, and pediatric care in Indiana. According to the hospital, the Republic Airways Plane Pull donated $100,000 to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital last year.

“We had 16 children here today who have all been treated at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at some point in their lives. Some of them weren’t able to walk, some of them weren’t able to breathe, but they’re all here today showing unity and strength and honoring Tyler’s memory to pull this airplane,” said Meg Zakrzewski, Vice President at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

For more information about the Republic Airways Plane Pull, visit their website.


