16-year-old, 18-year-old shot overnight in Hampton; Police say shootings 'possibly' related

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for two overnight shootings in the city.

According to police, at around 10:23 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that around this time, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim was shot during an altercation in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was shot in the Shell Road area. Police say that it's "possible" both incidents are connected.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

