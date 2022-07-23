PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. - A teen was arrested Friday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle resulted in two vehicles being struck.

Police say the vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old, was reported stolen in Elizabeth City. An off-duty Elizabeth City Police Officer saw the vehicle on Hwy 17 near Hertford and called officials to report the vehicle.

According to the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Hwy 17 and Church Street, but the vehicle refused to stop.

The chase went through the streets of Hertford, and a PCSO patrol vehicle was struck during the chase. Another vehicle was later struck as well, but no one was injured in either collision.

The chase concluded in Meads Trailer Park where the juvenile was placed into custody without incident.

The juvenile was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Speeding to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Official, and other traffic offense violations. North Carolina Highway Patrol also charged the juvenile with charges stemming from the collision with the vehicles.

The juvenile was placed into secured custody and taken to a juvenile detention facility.