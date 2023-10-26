16-year-old arrested, charged after bringing gun to Virginia Beach Green Run High School: Police

Virginia Beach police say that a student at Green Run High School brought a gun and ammunition to campus on Thursday.

Around 7:10 a.m. school security and administration found and detained the student after hearing reports that a student had a gun at a bus stop, according to the VBPD and Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

A VBPD school resource officer confiscated the handgun from the student's backpack.

The 16-year-old student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, concealed carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm by an underage person.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools released this statement about the incident:

Good morning, Green Run High School families, We are writing to inform you of a recent incident at our school involving a loaded firearm on campus. We want to reassure you that the situation has been handled promptly, and the safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority. Earlier today, it was reported that a student had a handgun at the bus stop. Receiving this information, administration and security quickly located the student on campus. Fortunately, our law enforcement personnel were present and took immediate action to address the situation. The student was searched, and the firearm was located and secured. We are relieved to report that everyone on campus is safe, and there were no injuries as a result of this incident. Although classes were in session, this could be difficult and upsetting for some students. Please know that our counselors are onsite and available for any students who may need support. Please know that we take this situation very seriously, and both criminal and disciplinary actions will be taken against the student involved. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they continue to conduct their investigation. In light of this incident, we want to take this opportunity to remind all students and families of the importance of the "see something, say something" principle. If students ever witness any suspicious or concerning behavior, they should not hesitate to report it to a trusted adult or contact the police. The safety and well-being of our school community rely on everyone's vigilance and willingness to speak up when they have concerns. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of our school. Your continued support and cooperation are greatly appreciated as we navigate this challenging situation together. Thank you for your understanding and for partnering with us to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all our students.

Virginia Beach police say the investigation is ongoing.