16-year-old boy, 18-year-old man hurt in Chesapeake double shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were hurt after a shooting in the 1000 block of Sir Gawaine Drive Wednesday night.

Chesapeake Police responded to the area for reports of an injured person around 7:12 p.m. Officers arrived on scene minutes later to find the 18-year-old victim, who had been shot.

At 7:17 p.m., a driver flagged down officers in front of the 3rd Precinct. The driver had the 16-year-old boy, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, inside their vehicle.

Police say the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old was also taken to a local hospital, but his injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Officials say there is no suspect description at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), leave a tip online at P3Tips.com submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

