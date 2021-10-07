Watch
16-year-old boy shot in Hampton, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the city late Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 11:14 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the first block of Tudor Court. When they arrived, officers found the victim, who had been struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the victim was in the area of Tudor Court when the shooting happened. There is currently no information on the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident, and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

