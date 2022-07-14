16-year-old boy shot while standing outside in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is currently investigating a a shooting incident that left a 16-year-old boy shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 1300 block of Peabody Drive.

Officers located the injured juvenile upon arrival. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while standing outside of his home.

Hampton Police Department say motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

