16-year-old boy shot while standing outside in Hampton

Ryan Sage
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 14, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is currently investigating a a shooting incident that left a 16-year-old boy shot with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 1300 block of Peabody Drive.

Officers located the injured juvenile upon arrival. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was struck by gunfire while standing outside of his home.

Hampton Police Department say motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more.

