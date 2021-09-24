16-year-old Franklin High School student charged with possessing a firearm on school property

FRANKLIN, Va. - The Franklin City Police Department charged a 16-year-old Franklin High School student with possession of a firearm on school property after a Thursday investigation on school grounds.

According to police, officers responded to the high school to assist school administration with an investigation regarding the possibility of a student with a weapon.

Working collaboratively with the City of Franklin, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police, officers conducted a thorough sweep of the high school.

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody and charged with possessing a firearm on school property, concealed weapons and possessing a firearm under age 18.

Franklin City Public Schools said in a statement that it would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved, the City of Franklin, the Southampton County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, and the FCPS staff for ensuring the safety and security of the school's students.