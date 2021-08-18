16-year-old injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager Tuesday night.

Norfolk police responded to the 2300 block of McKann Avenue around 9:45 p.m., for the report of a gunshot victim.

Police said a 16-year-old female was found inside of a vehicle suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.