16-year-old York Co. high school student charged with threatening to bomb another student's home

YORK Co., Va. - A York High School student was charged with making threats to bomb another student's home last week, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office announced.

On January 19, deputies say they received information that a 16-year-old York High Student made the threat while on a school bus.

Patrol deputies, school resource officers and investigators gathered enough information to execute a search warrant at the teen's home in the Seaford area of York County.

Around 6 p.m. on January 20, the sheriff's office searched the home and did not find any bomb-related materials.

The teen was charged with two counts of threats to bomb and was taken to the Merrimac Detention Center.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and the York County School Division take all reports seriously and investigate them thoroughly. They ask that any threat or concern be reported directly to law enforcement.

York County Sheriff Diggs asks parents to talk to their children and make sure they are aware that making threats can have serious consequences.

