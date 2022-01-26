Watch
17 new positive COVID-19 cases reported among 7 Currituck Co. schools

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 23:13:36-05

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - Seventeen new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at a handful of schools within the Currituck County Schools district.

The school district announced the news in a release sent to families Tuesday.

Cases have been reported at the following schools:

  • Central Elementary School - 1
  • Currituck County High School - 6
  • Currituck County Middle School - 1
  • Griggs Elementary School - 2
  • Moyock Elementary School - 1
  • Moyock Middle School - 3
  • Shawboro Elementary School - 3

Following the guidance established by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), CCS has notified Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) of the positive cases and has initiated contact tracing.

ARHS and Currituck County Schools will follow the state health department's guidelines on contact tracing of anyone who may have had close contact with a positive case.

Close contacts are defined as being within six feet for at least 15 cumulative minutes of a confirmed case patient. School officials say all close contacts identified have been notified by the school district at the time of publication.

