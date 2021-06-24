17-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Chesapeake; Police searching for 2 suspects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Drake Circle at around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that the victim went out to check on his vehicle when he was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Detectives say they are searching for two unknown suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.