17-year-old boy killed in early morning Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, at 2:09 a.m., officers received a call referencing a shooting in the 500 block of Wine Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, and there is no further information to release at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.